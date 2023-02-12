Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Calls Out Head Ref in the Super Bowl Ahead of Chiefs vs. Eagles

To the world Paul Rudd is Ant-Man. But on Sunday, he’s simply the biggest Kansas City Chiefs fan around.

While next weekend is the opening weekend of the highly-anticipated movie, this weekend is all about the NFL. That works for Rudd, as he’s a die-hard fan of the AFC representative in Super Bowl LVII.

In a hilarious interview, one where Rudd stated he’d rather have a Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory than an Oscar, he also pleaded to head referee Carl Cheffers. Evidently, Rudd doesn’t want to add Cheffers to the list of Marvel Cinematic Universe villains.

“Hopefully Carl Cheffers will not have to be added to that list,” joked Rudd, asked about which villains he’d like to face in the MCU. “In case you don’t know, he’s the head ref for the Super Bowl. So come on Carl, you’ve called some rough ones against us in the past. Throw a brother a bone here Carl. Come on, please.”

How can you disagree with Ant-Man? This may be the advantage the Chiefs have been looking for.

If Carl Cheffers wants to avoid disaster, he may be calling Sunday’s game on a tilt. If not, he could be in hot water with Paul Rudd and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Patrick Mahomes Makes Wild Super Bowl Bet With Cooper Manning

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot riding on the Super Bowl — and we’re not talking about NFL glory, here. If Kansas City tops the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes will chug a beer from some of Cooper Manning’s footwear.

Specifically, Mahomes promised to chug a Coors Light via one of Manning’s boots. He did make Manning promise to wash his socks beforehand.

Now, Mahomes is no stranger to guzzling some suds — he basically poured a beer down his throat during the Chiefs Super Bowl parade after they defeated the 49ers in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl 🤣



Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/WiI1xnKVc9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

And he and Manning still wouldn’t be the first sportsmen to celebrate by imbibing some drinks via footwear. Formula 1 racer Daniel Ricciardo, an Australian and fan favorite, made a tradition of “shoeys” when he stood on the podium, taking off one of his race boots — fresh off several hours in a sweaty F1 cockpit — only to chug some champagne out of it. He’s even gotten other drivers and some commentators to get in on the tradition.

Now, thanks to a Manning brother, we’ll be getting an NFL “shoey” — arguably a history-making one — if the Chiefs win on Sunday evening.

Outsider’s Andrew Graham contributed to this article.