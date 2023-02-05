Antonio Brown Claims Former Steelers Teammate James Harrison Gave Him CTE

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown claims that one of his former teammates in Pittsburgh gave him CTE. He posted a video to social media recently, alleging that James Harrison hit him with an “illegal” helmet.

Brown, who has gone through legal troubles and multiple off-field issues in recent years, says he became “super aggressive” since taking a hit from Harrison.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE,” Brown said in the video. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL. And he hit me one time and ever since he hit me I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

Brown didn’t provide any other details about why he thinks Harrison might’ve given him CTE. Apparently, to the former wide receiver, using an illegal helmet was enough evidence.

At this time, Harrison has not provided a comment on Brown’s comments.

Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-18 while Harrison had three different stints with the organization, suiting up for Pittsburgh from 2002-03, 2004-12 and 2014-17.

Antonio Brown Trolled Tom Brady All Season Long

We’re not sure if you can call Antonio Brown’s accusation against James Harrison an “attack,” but this isn’t the first time he’s talked openly about a former teammate. The ex-NFL receiver trolled Tom Brady all season long.

For months, Brown trolled Brady, primarily about the legendary quarterback’s divorce from Gisele Bundchen. He made multiple references to their marriage ending, which many people considered tasteless.

Brown also revealed alleged text messages that Brady sent him when they were teammates in Tampa Bay. While the receiver attempted to “expose” the quarterback, it failed miserably.

Most everyone took Brady’s side, as the quarterback appeared to be trying to help the wide receiver. Many thought Brown crossed another line.

Bottom line? There’s been a lot happening with Antonio Brown over the past year.