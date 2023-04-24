Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown faces an arrest warrant in Florida for allegedly failing to pay $30,000 in child support. But Brown is arguing against the claims, saying he pays his bills.

An arrest warrant was issued for Brown last week, according to TMZ Sports. The ex-wide receiver then posted a photo to Instagram of a receipt indicating that he paid the bill (which amounted to over $33,000).

Brown then spoke with WRGB in Albany regarding the payment. He was in town for an indoor football game featuring the Albany Empire — which he has partial ownership.

“Yeah, well first off, anytime you say a guy owns a team, there’s going to be some garnishing of wages, but let’s get this clear, I paid my bills, I’m a professional,” Brown said. “It’s about the Empire and running a business. And we don’t need negativity on my name, it’s bigger than me.”

TMZ Sports reported that court documents indicated Brown hadn’t been paying his ex, Wiltrice Jackson, child support. The two had a daughter together when Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-18. She accused him of domestic violence in 2019 in a report to police in Hollywood, Fla. No arrests ever were made.

Antonio Brown Facing Million-Dollar Lawsuit Over Jewelry

Antonio Brown isn’t just facing a warrant for alleged unpaid child support, he is also getting hit with a million-dollar lawsuit. A Los Angeles-based jeweler is suing the former Pittsburgh Steeler and Tampa Bay Buccaneer for missed payments.

Per TMZ Sports, Shuki Diamonds provided multiple items to Brown last year under the proposal that the wide receiver would pay for them. Apparently, Brown never delivered on that promise.

The company filed a lawsuit against Brown in Los Angeles after failing to pay for the items, which reportedly cost $1.095 million. The deadline to make a payment was Dec. 1, 2022, but the former receiver still hasn’t done so, per the lawsuit.

The suit said that two items were the famous “Shuki International” diamond finger jewelry. These coverings usually cost $500k per finger. One item was made of black diamonds and rose gold.

So once again, Brown finds himself in trouble. It’s been a continuing trend since retiring from the NFL.