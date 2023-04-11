Antonio Brown Facing New Million-Dollar Lawsuit

Antonio Brown has expensive taste in jewelry. And now, an LA-based jeweler is suing the former NFL receiver for more than $1 million in missed payments.

According to TMZ Sports, celebrity jewelry designer Shuki Diamonds provided Antonio Brown with several items last year, with the promise he’d pay for them. The lawsuit said the jewelry’s worth was $1.095 million. The company filed suit in Los Angeles against Brown seeking the money. According to the lawsuit, the receiver has yet to make a payment, although the deadline was Dec. 1, 2022.

The suit said that two items were the famous “Shuki International” diamond finger jewelry. These coverings usually cost $500k per finger. One item was made of black diamonds and rose gold. When you flash the peace sign wearing the jewelry, your fingers will look nice and gaudy, um, sparkly.

Antonio Brown Performed ‘Shuki Diamonds’ Song During His Rap Career

In addition to the diamond fingers, Shuki also detailed how he gave Antonio Brown a white gold chain and a ring.

The two had a friendly relationship. After Brown got out of football, he started rapping. He called one of his songs “Shuki Diamonds.” Best line? “if you ain’t Shuki, you might be a rookie.”

Shuki Diamonds even joined Antonio Brown on stage for a performance. According to the lawsuit, he wants to be paid for those famous diamonds.

Want to hear the song? As always, Outsider has you covered. Give it a listen.

The suit says the jeweler gave Antonio Brown the items on consignment on Feb. 24, 2022. The jeweler filed the suit at the end of March.

Meanwhile, Brown still is busy with football, but not the NFL version of it. He and his father joined the ownership group of the Albany Express in the Arena League. He said he plans on moving to definitely not-glitzy upstate New York to support his new business venture. And who knows, maybe he’ll play. He told a local TV station “if it’s sold out, he’ll have his pads on.”

Antonio Brown’s father, Eddie, now is vice president of football operations for the team. He was a star player in the Arena League back in the day as he competed for the team when it was known as the Firebirds. Eddie Brown was inducted into the Arena League Hall of Fame in 2011.