Antonio Brown Finally Explains Why He ‘Turned’ on Tom Brady

There is no love lost when it comes to Antonio Brown and his relationship with Tom Brady. The former All-Pro wide receiver linked up with the GOAT twice to end his career and, by the end of it, left the situation with a feud that has continued until this day.

AB recently addressed that beef on a recent episode of the ‘Million Dollaz Worth of Game’ podcast. He said it stems from how Tom Brady came at him about his new contract in 2021. Brown was the last one signed and Brady had heatedly called up his agent, someone he said that Brady had set him up with, to get him to take the deal.

“When we get the ring in 2020? The next year, I’m the last guy that’s signed,” Brown explained. “My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called (and) cursed out by Tom Brady. (All) over, ‘Why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps?’. Imagine if you heard that? The same guy that brought you in to win a ring? (And) the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal is not telling me. (Tom) is calling him and cursing him out about scraps of a contract.”

“I give everyone their props from a team standpoint,” said Brown. “But, you know, we’ve all got our own agendas amidst the team.”

At that point of his career, Antonio Brown was likely trying to set himself up well monetarily towards the end of his NFL career. Still, his view on it was that Brady was solely focused on getting him to sign the deal, regardless of what it was worth. It ended up being a one-year guaranteed contract worth $3.1 million but, either way, it seems to have come under the pressuring from Brady from how Brown sees it.

Considering how nasty things have come across from Brown towards Brady at times, this hardly seems worth it when you get down to it. Even so, you don’t mess with a man’s money and it appears that AB feels as though the Hall of Fame QB did at the end of his career.

Antonio Brown Gets Kicked Off the Field by Security During First Game as Team Owner

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown was kicked off the field of an Albany Empire game over the weekend. The catch? Brown is one of the owners of the team.

It was reported Brown purchased a stake in the two-time defending NAL champions back in March. Apparently field security did not realize that fact or just didn’t care.

Whatever the case may be, Brown was escorted off the field after signing autographs for fans. You can see his reaction below.