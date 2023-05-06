Antonio Brown performs at New York college bar amid arena league team scandal

Antonio Brown is at the center of a scandal involving his arena football team. But that isn’t stopping the former NFL wide receiver from having a good time.

Brown showed up at a college bar in Albany, New York — apparently unannounced. He proceeded to grab the microphone from the DJ and perform his song, “Put That S*** On,” in front of the packed house, video obtained by TMZ showed. Brown, who uses his nickname “AB” as his stage name, dropped the song last year and released the music video in August 2022.

While there, Brown apparently handed out Albany Empire tickets to people in the bar while the franchise is in the midst of some financial issues. He’s one of the owners of the Arena Football League franchise and is accused of not paying players or coaches since April 21.

Brown’s night didn’t end there, though. After spending an hour at the bar, Brown wound up at a frat house and ended up crowd-surfing while he was there.

Antonio Brown is at the center of a scandal involving his arena league team

Several Empire players and head coach Damon Ware have left the franchise amid financial issues, according to the Albany Times-Union. They allege the organization hasn’t paid them on schedule.

The franchise pays the team the Friday following each week’s game and no one received payment April 28 ahead of its April 30 game. The Empire played the Carolina Cobras without pay, according to the report.

“Ware, along with wide receiver Darius Prince, quarterback Sam Castronova, lineman Brandon Sesay, defensive back Dwayne Hollis, linebacker Nick Haag and lineman Melvin Hollins were among the Empire personnel who did not receive room keys for the team’s Albany Holiday Inn hotel,” Rubel wrote. “The acting team president said the players have been suspended due to an incident on the bus returning from their weekend game in North Carolina.”

The Empire’s acting president, however, said a payroll issue was the root of the problem. Brown has denied the allegations.

“Alberony Denis, the Empire’s acting president, said the lack of payment was due to issues with the payroll processor,” Rubel wrote. (That) put a hold due to a problem created when former team owner Mike Kwarta and most of the former front office left. Kwarta sold his ownership stake to Brown, who owns 95% of the team.”

Outsider’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.