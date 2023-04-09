Antonio Brown Posts Baffling Tweet Sympathizing with NFL Ownership

Antonio Brown is sympathizing with NFL ownership as he enters his next venture in his roller-coaster life.

The former star wide receiver is now a part-owner of an Arena Football League team, so he now recognizes what he put his team’s ownership through during his playing career. Check out his latest tweet, where you can almost see the lightbulb going off above his head.

As a owner I finally see now why it's important to make everyone know no one is bigger then the Team '! As a player I always thought opposite ! — AB (@AB84) April 8, 2023

“As an owner I finally see now why it’s important to make everyone know no one is bigger than the Team,” tweeted Brown. “As a player I always thought opposite !”

Of course, no owner ever wants to deal with what Brown put his past teams through over the latter parts of his NFL career. Who could forget the shots he took at New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft, or the shirtless walkout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Better late than never, I guess. Antonio Brown has seen the light. It won’t get him back on an NFL field, but at least his in the mood for some reconciliation.

Now, whether he looks to make-up with Tom Brady remains to be seen. NFL ownership is an interesting place to start, but everyone has to start somewhere.

Moreover, last time we saw Brown in uniform he would take it off – literally – in the middle of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road game against the New York Jets before parading around the sidelines. The incident would force the hand of the Bucs’ brass and the two parties would go their separate ways following the game.

In seven games that season, Brown caught 42 passes for 545 yards and four touchdowns – a shell of his former self that saw him string together six 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons from 2013 through 2018. Since leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown made a pitstop in New England for a one-game stint with the Patriots before settling down in Tampa for almost two seasons.

Since the incident, Brown has contemplated and eventually confirmed his retirement from the NFL, made his case for joining various teams, claimed he was interested in buying a NFL franchise and hilariously revealing his career’s biggest regret.

Perhaps his sympathy with owners is a ploy, or maybe Antonio Brown is starting to feel some regret regarding his actions. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what the wide receivers next move is.