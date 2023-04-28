Antonio Brown sets social media ablaze with announcement of return to NFL

Remember Antonio Brown? He was only the best, most dominant receiver in football for six straight years, then became a pariah at three different NFL franchises and capped off his career to date by disrobing from the belt up and skipping off the field shirtless in the third quarter of a 2021 Jets vs. Buccaneers game. That’s a mouthful of a one-sentence recap for his bizarre career — and yet, it may not be over.

On Friday morning following an eventful first round of the NFL Draft, Antonio Brown took to Twitter to mess with Ravens fans by putting out a fake post of him in Baltimore gear, suggesting that he’s making a return to the NFL to team up with Lamar and company. Here was the tweet in question:

Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM — AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023

Antonio Brown is probably done in the NFL

Most folks were able to sniff this one out. Of course, the Ravens likely aren’t actually going to sign Brown and don’t seem to have any plans to do so whatsoever, considering they just drafted a receiver in the first round, Zay Flowers out of Boston College, and also just inked Odell Beckham Jr. to a contract.

However, if Brown were serious, Baltimore ought to consider the move, no? Sure, he’s over the hill as a wideout that will be 35 by the start of this coming season. But the dude has always produced and should still have miles in the tank. Few receivers in NFL history have ever matched the six-year stretch of play Brown put up from 2013-2018.

Over that span, Brown averaged north of 1,500 yards per season, was a hair under 100 yards per game and caught 67 total touchdowns. He also earned six straight Pro Bowl nominations and was voted as an All-Pro five straight times, four of which, all in a row, being first-team All-Pro.

Not since Jerry Rice has a receiver put up such numbers. And just for the heck of it, let’s remind everyone of the absurdity of Rice’s production. He had an 11-year stretch of his career where he matched Brown’s averages and went nine straight years without missing a single game. Folks love to argue about who the GOAT is in sports. Well, there’s no player who is indisputably the GOAT at their position like Jerry Rice among wide receivers. His sports reference page is just obscene. Peruse it some time if you get the chance.