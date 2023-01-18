Antonio Brown’s Snapchat Suspended for Sharing Explicit Photo of Mother of His Children

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown had his Snapchat account suspended. The former wide receiver shared an explicit photo of the mother of his children, according to TMZ.

Brown, who’s had numerous legal issues since the tail end of his NFL career, shared a sexually explicit photo. The photo was deleted from Brown’s profile on the app. The photo showed the woman performing oral sex on the former wide receiver in bed and it quickly circulated on other social media platforms.

According to TMZ, Chelsie Kyriss, the woman identified in the photo as well as the confirmed mother of Brown’s children, said she was “very well aware” of Brown’s post.

The latest update provided by TMZ detailed Snapchat relaying the information of Brown’s account being suspended and the incident was under investigation. Snapchat “prohibits sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind.”

Recently, Brown was reportedly involved in a domestic violence incident with his ex-finance in November and in December. Tampa police attempted to serve Brown with an arrest warrant.

Brown was involved in numerous alleged sexual assault incidents with his former trainer Britney Taylor. Also, he had several domestic incidents in January 2020.

Then, the Hollywood Police Department stated they no longer wanted Brown associated with their Police Athletic League.

Kyriss told TMZ the extent of her and Brown’s former relationship was to be kept out of the private eye, but the former wide receiver refused.

“I have reported his page and all pictures,” Kyriss said, via TMZ. “Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well.”

Brown’s NFL career virtually ended in 2021 following numerous incidents off the field. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and won a Super Bowl, even scoring in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But the next season, after returning on a one-year deal, Brown was suspended three games for violating the league’s COVID-19 policy by misrepresenting his vaccination status at the time.

Brown left in the middle of the team’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets last season. He took off his jersey and shoulder pads and sprinted to the locker room in the middle of the action.

He claimed the Bucs were forcing him to play on an injured ankle. The former All-Pro’s career was marred by incidents with the Bucs.

Prior, with the then-Oakland Raiders, Brown had issues displayed on HBO’s Hard Knocks during training camp.

The Snapchat suspension is the latest in the long list of Brown’s off the field troubles. He finished his NFL career with 928 catches, 12,291 yards, 83 touchdowns and 13.2 yards per catch.