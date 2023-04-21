A judge has ordered law enforcement in Florida to arrest former NFL All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown for non-payment of child support.

TMZ Sports reported the development, Friday. The media outlet reviewed court documents dated April 14 that indicated Brown hadn’t been paying his ex, Wiltrice Jackson, child support. The two had a daughter together when Brown played for the Steelers from 2010-18. In 2019, she accused him of domestic violence in a report to police in Hollywood, Fla. But no arrests ever were made.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Department has the judge’s recent order. Once arrested, Brown can be released if he pays $30,000, which can be applied to his child support balance.

TMZ Sports has learned a judge has ordered cops to arrest ex-NFL star Antonio Brown over unpaid child support. https://t.co/zwa9OJDB5A — TMZ (@TMZ) April 21, 2023

Six Months Ago, Different Mother of Antonio Brown’s Kids Accused Him of Domestic Violence. She Recanted

TMZ said police have been asked to pick up Antonio Brown multiple times. The last time was late last year. An arrest warrant was issued when the mother of two of his children accused him of domestic battery. The woman lived in Tampa. Brown played there for the Bucs in 2020 and 2021.

The woman said Brown threw a shoe at her in November. But she recanted the allegations and police withdrew the warrant.

Antonio Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since January, 2021. With unexpected fanfare, Brown quit the Bucs in the third quarter of a road game against the New York Jets. He took off his jersey and shoulder pads and ran towards the locker room, waving good bye to the crowd. Then coach Bruce Arians didn’t give him an opportunity to change his mind. He said in his post-game press conference that Brown no longer was with the team.

So Brown’s recent foray into football is with the National Arena League. He’s the co-owner of the Albany (N.Y.) Empire. His dad was a star on the team and is now a team executive. But even watching a football game can’t go well for Brown. Security asked him to leave the field before the game started as he was signing autographs. Brown posted video of the incident when a security guard asked the former receiver and a videographer to leave the field.

Albany beat the Orlando Predators 70-33.

This is a developing story.