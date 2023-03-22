Are the Carolina Panthers Showing Their Hand For Who Will Be the No. 1 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers own the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft and may already be tipping their hand as to which player they will select.

While it’s 99.9% sure to be a quarterback, it’s unknown which young signal caller will get the nod — Bryce Young of Alabama or C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. The latter’s talents will be on display at the Buckeyes’ pro day Wednesday, with the entire Panthers brass in attendance — the assumption being that Stroud is currently ahead of Young on Carolina’s big board.

Per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and relayed by Pro Football Talk, owners David and Nicole Tepper, General Manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Frank Reich, assistant General Manager Dan Morgan, vice president Samir Suleiman, offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, senior assistant Jim Caldwell, scouting director Cole Spencer and scout Joel Patten will all be in Columbus to watch Stroud.

Stroud was impressive in two seasons at Ohio State. In 25 games, he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 69.3% passing. He added 80 carries for 136 yards and a score on the ground. Stroud led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021 and the Peach Bowl in 2022.

Panthers Split on Decision Between Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud?

Tepper, and Reich, who is entering his first season in Carolina, reportedly disagree on who’s the better prospect between Young and Stroud.

“I just hung up the phone with someone in the organization. And there’s a belief David Tepper loves Bryce Young, Frank Reich likes C.J. Stroud, and they said, ‘We love all these quarterbacks and we’ve got 48 days to make a decision on which one we will be taking,’” Adam Schefter of ESPN said last week.

Asked Monday how much Young’s 5-foot-10 frame would impact his evaluation, Reich had the following to say.

“We’re, first and foremost, just looking for playmakers,” Reich said, via Panthers Wire. “You look at everything. Every trait that a guy has, and you weigh it. Right? You weigh it. The thing is—if there’s 10 categories that you look at in a quarterback, or any player for that matter, the real question is not how to evaluate each of those categories. A big part of the question is how much are you gonna weigh each of those categories.

“So, everything’s a factor. But, ultimately, it really comes down to being a playmaker. Being a guy who can make plays all over the field and that happens a lot of different ways.”