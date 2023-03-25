Arizona Cardinals Asking Price for DeAndre Hopkins Revealed

Star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is on the trade block. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals a few years ago. The franchise has since fallen on some hard luck since and Hopkins is looking for a fresh start elsewhere. The two sides seem to have agreed that a trade is best for both parties at the moment, so Arizona has shopped him around the last few days. But according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cardinals are asking for a bit too high of a price for Hopkins.

Fowler joined NFL Live on Saturday to reveal what he’s heard regarding the Hopkins market. Take a look:

Hopkins asking price revealed

“Then you have DeAndre Hopkins. Talking to other teams around the league, they do expect something to shake out with a DeAndre Hopkins trade with Arizona in the near future. But Arizona would have to come off their asking price. I’ve talked to teams who say that Arizona has wanted a second round pick and more. It’s like a Christian McCaffery package we saw last season — second, third round pick, something big.”

In theory, a wide receiver of DeAndre Hopkins’ pedigree ought to cost a pretty penny in a trade. However, Hopkins may no longer hold the value he once did. Like, say, a few years ago when he was dealt from Houston to Arizona.

In that blockbuster, a 26-year-old Hopkins with four 1,200+ yard seasons under his belt was only traded for a starting running back (David Johnson) and a second round pick. He was maybe the best receiver in football at the time and only netted the Texans a second rounder and a middle-of-the-road running back. Now, Hopkins is nearing 31 years old and just posted the two worst receiving seasons of his career while also missing games for injuries. That happened just once in the first eight years of his career.

Hopkins not as valuable now

He’s showing signs of wearing down. Sure, the Cardinals stunk last year the quarterback hurt himself. But Hopkins doesn’t seem to be the 1,200-yards-per-season guy any longer. He actually was on pace to match some of his better years numbers-wise in 2022, but was only able to play in nine games.

Perhaps Hopkins will find a last wind for the final years of his career once dealt to a new city. But it’s fair for teams to believe his price should be lower than it was just four years ago, because he’s seemingly moved on to a new chapter of his career while surpassing the 30-years-old threshold.

Also, if he’s not able to stay healthy or return to form, that’s a hefty bill to foot for whichever team trades for him. Hopkins inked a two-year extension back in 2020 that doesn’t kick in until the 2023 season. So, he somehow signed a two-year deal worth $54 million that guarantees $60 million. It’s not often you see a player have more cash guaranteed than the contract itself is worth. But he’s getting an even 60 big ones fully guaranteed over the next two years. That’s whether he shatters his ankle tomorrow or puts up 1,500 yards and 10 touchdowns next fall.

Arizona is asking their trade partner to take on a burdensome financial risk on an aging star. We’ll see if the Cards are able to pluck a second rounder away from wherever Hopkins lands.