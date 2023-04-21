Arizona Cardinals Coach Jonathan Gannon Claims Philadelphia Media Wanted Him Fired During Historic Run

As much attention as Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles offense got during their Super Bowl run, the defense was instrumental in their success. But that, apparently, didn’t stop people from thinking the team should fire then-coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Now the Arizona Cardinals head coach, Gannon shared that detail with reporters this week as the Cardinals revealed their new uniforms. When he met with reporters in Philadelphia, Gannon got the impression they wanted him out after the Eagles’ 9-0 start.

The reason? People didn’t think Philadelphia blitzed as much as it should have.

“I’m very comfortable talking to the media,” Gannon said, via Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Philly is a very hard media market. We were 9-0 and I did my presser and they say, ‘Coach, we want you fired.’ And I said, ‘We’re the number one defense in the NFL right now, in every statistical category. Why do you want me fired?’ ‘You don’t blitz enough.’ I said, ‘Well we lead the league in sacks by thirty-plus sacks, so if you want to come call the defense, then you can have at it.’”

Of course, it all worked out for the Eagles. They led the league with 70 sacks — 15 more than the Kansas City Chiefs, who finished second in the NFL in that category. They achieved that mark by ranking 18th in the league in blitz percentage, doing so at a 22.1% clip.

Then, after Philadelphia fell to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, Gannon parlayed the defensive success into his first head coaching job. He takes over for Kliff Kingsbury after his firing, and he’s now a senior offensive analyst at USC.

His defense in Arizona could see a major change, though. Last week, reports surfaced saying safety Budda Baker requested a trade earlier in the offseason. That could be a huge blow to the unit if that happens.

After news broke of his trade request, Baker took to Twitter and posted a GIF of Michael Jordan in The Last Dance talking about things becoming personal.

Baker informed the Cardinals of his request in February. He told the team he wanted to either be traded or receive a new deal to become the league’s highest-paid safety. He previously became the NFL’s highest-paid safety after signing a four-year, $59 million extension in 2020. That means he has two years left on his deal. Arizona owes Baker $13.1 million this upcoming season and $14.2 million in 2024.

In 2022, Baker suited up in 15 games, logging 111 tackles with two interceptions and seven pass defenses.

