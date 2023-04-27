Cardinals coach gives update on Kyler Murray’s recovery from torn ACL

Kyler Murray’s mid-December ACL tear has kept him out of offseason workouts, and is expected to miss the start of the season while he recovers. New Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon revealed the latest regarding his QB1’s injury recovery.

“He’s moving along well,” Gannon said. “I think he made a good progression this last week. I’m excited about where he’s at. I know he’s champing at the bit.

“That’s what I’m going to say to you guys until he suits up and plays. This guy wants to be out there right now, but he’s got to go through the necessary steps to make sure that he’s mentally and physically healthy and ready to go.”

Murray went down after the third snap of the Cardinals’ 27-13 loss on the Dec. 12th edition Monday Night Football to the New England Patriots with a non-contact injury. Murray was carted off the field following the incident and hasn’t been able to get back on the field since. He was visibly upset following the injury — and rightfully so.

More on Kyler Murray’s contract, rehab

Murray led Arizona to a 4-9 record as the starter before his season-ending injury. In 2022, he had totaled 2,786 total yards and 17 touchdowns overall.

2022 was the final year of Murray’s rookie deal. As he continues to rehabs his ACL, he has recently begun the first year of the five-year, $230.5 million dollar extension that he signed last offseason. The deal is guaranteed up to $189.5 million. That’s the good news for Murray as his future is still secure. As for the franchise, they’ll hope he can get back to the same level to live up to that contract.

Since joining the league, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has thrown for 13,848 yards on a 66.8 percent completion percentage along with 84 touchdowns. He has also added over 2,000 yards on the ground and 23 more scores to his credit.

Cardinals fans shouldn’t be worried about him playing the way his massive contract suggests. The 25-year-old has reached two Pro Bowls and still brings plenty of talent to the field. The ACL injury was a minor setback in what is still expected to be a long, fruitful career for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

In the mean time, Colt McCoy is expected to be the Cardinals starting quarterback for opening weekend. David Blough and Jeff Driskel are also on the roster.