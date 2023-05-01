The Arizona Cardinals have declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Isaiah Simmons, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The #AZCardinals are not picking up the fifth-year option for former No. 8 overall pick LB Isaiah Simmons, sources say. He enters a contract year with a chance to make it count with a big season in coach Jonathan Gannon's defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2023

The Cardinals, who selected Simmons with the eighth overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, had until May 2 to make a decision on Simmons. He would have earned $12.7 million in 2024 had Arizona picked up his fifth-year option. Simmons will now look to impress first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, and likely test free agency after the 2023 season.

Simmons, 24, has yet to live up to the lofty expectations that come with being a top-10 pick. He has started 37 out of a possible 50 games, recording 258 tackles with 7.5 sacks and four interceptions. Simmons did, however, take strides in 2022. He notched a career-high 4.5 sacks and two interceptions, earning a 67.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Gannon spoke of Simmons this offseason, saying he has a plan for “every one of our players.”

“There’ll be a plan for every one of our players,” Gannon told Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta in February. “Part of that adaptability — it’s kind of a loaded word and I understand that — but how it relates to players is this: We need to get on the grass and get in the classroom and see what guys can handle and see what they can do physically in how it relates to how we’re going to structure the offensive, defense and special teams.

“But then you really just want to find spots for guys where they can really thrive in the role that they’re in.”

Cardinals address linebacker position amid uncertainty with Isaiah Simmons

The Cardinals addressed the linebacker position in this past weekend’s draft, selecting Owen Pappoe with the 168th pick (fifth-round) out of Auburn. The 6-foot-0, 225-pounder clocked in at 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, and said he expects to play weakside linebacker in Nick Rallis’ defense.

“They definitely saw what kind of athlete I am, how explosive I am, how fast,” Pappoe said. “I feel like any team that saw what I needed to correct, their coaches could help me. I am a very coachable player and a hell of an athlete… Appreciative of what JG and the cast saw in me to make this pick.”