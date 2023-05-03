Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon opens up about tampering fiasco

When the Arizona Cardinals decided to hire Jonathan Gannon away from the Philadelphia Eagles, there was some controversy later revealed. The NFL discovered Arizona tampered with Gannon before his season with Philly was over, forcing a trade between the two sides. Third-round picks were swapped while a fifth-rounder will be sent out west.

For the first time, Gannon spoke on the matter, admitting a mistake was made. He was pretty adamant about moving on from the situation and offered up an apology as well. While it’s not the way you want to start off a head coaching tenure, those in Arizona are not attempting to make too big of a deal about it.

“It’s a mistake that we made,” Gannon said. “The league kind of rectified it and we’ve moved on… It was a mistake that we made and I apologize for that. Looking forward to moving on now.”

Gannon is stepping into a tough situation as the Cardinals will have a rebuild of sorts on their hands. The organization is trusting in their new head coach, especially after all the success had with the Eagles.

Jonathan Gannon explains how tampering occurred

Gannon went on to explain exactly what happened for the conversation to be considered tampering by the league. He said general manager Monti Ossenfront reached out following Philadelphia’s win in the NFC Championship against San Francisco. Initially, all that was in order was a congratulation.

However, Ossenfront wound up talking about the Cardinals’ open coaching position. He asked if Gannon would be interested in interviewing at one point. Gannon did say there was no more communication past that until after the Super Bowl.

“Basically, after the NFC Championship game, Monti reached out and kinda said ‘Congratulations,’” Gannon said. “He’s been to some Super Bowls and gave me a little advice about how to handle that and said ‘Look, we’re in the middle of a coaching search and don’t know how the timing of this is all going to shake out, but, basically, would you be interested in interviewing if the timing gets pushed back to after Super Bowl?’

“And I said, ‘Yeah, I would be.’ I didn’t hear about it until after the game that we played when [Eagles General Manager] Howie [Roseman] came up and talked to me about ‘Hey, Arizona wants to interview you.’”

Arizona wound up hiring Gannon and in retrospect, not too big of a punishment was dished out by the league. A minor incident for everyone involved.