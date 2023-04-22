Arizona Cardinals Making No Secret That Their Phone Lines Are Open Ahead Of 2023 NFL Draft

The Arizona Cardinals are open for business. Monti Ossenfort, the team’s general manager, says he expects trade talks to heat up with the 2023 NFL Draft approaching rapidly.

Arizona owns the third overall pick in the draft this year. Since they don’t need a quarterback after re-signing Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are in an ideal spot to listen to trade options for teams looking to move up.

Ossenfort made it pretty clear that the Cardinals will listen to a lot of potential offers.

“I think with any trade that comes up, there’s got to be opportunity, right? It takes two teams to make a trade, that’s the first thing. I think that’s something that we’re gonna really dive into next week is if the phone does ring and someone shows interest, we’re going to have to weigh that, right?” Ossenfort said, per SI.com.

“I think those talks will really start progressing next week, but it’s one that we’re going to have to wait and see just what opportunities are or aren’t there. There has been discussions I’d say back as far as the Combine, it’s pretty preliminary back then. It’s started to pick up here and I would say it’s going to continue to pick up as we get closer to next Thursday night.”

The Cardinals are really in the catbird seat entering this year’s draft. If they retain the No. 3 spot, they’ll obviously net a really talented prospect. If they opt to trade the selection, the team could receive a slew of picks to add playmakers to the roster.

Right now, it feels like a no-lose situation for Ossenfort and the Cardinals.

This year’s draft begins on Thursday, April 27 and runs through Saturday, April 29.

Arizona Cardinals Reveal New Uniforms Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Look good, feel good, play good. That’s the mantra the Cardinals are taking into the 2023 NFL season.

Well, maybe not officially. But Arizona did reveal three new uniforms it will wear during the upcoming season. The new threads are pretty sweet, too.

Arizona appears to be going with a “color rush” type theme for the upcoming season. The road uniforms will be all-white and home uniforms feature a red jersey, red pants and white helmet.

The Cardinals’ alternate look for the season is an all-black uniform — which includes the sleek helmet. Below are images of the team’s new threads for the upcoming season:

The moment you've all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/6Bio5r9KwY — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 21, 2023

What do you think of Arizona’s new threads for the 2023 season? Murray seems to really like the look, saying, “I look damn good.”