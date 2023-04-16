Colt McCoy, who still is the starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, has a new gig lined up. He’ll be testing his broadcasting skills with NBC and the network’s coverage of the USFL.

Now, if you follow the NFL, you know the broadcasting booths and network studios are well stocked with retired quarterbacks. However, the quarterbacks usually don’t take TV jobs while they’re still playing.

No doubt Colt McCoy is getting close to the end of his NFL career. After all, the 36-year-old is starting his 14th year with the league. But he’s also the starting QB for the Cardinals until Kyler Murray is healthy enough to return. Murray tore his ACL in December and probably won’t be cleared by the start of the regular season.

Colt McCoy is going to keep his Cardinals duties at the top of his spring to-do list. The USFL, which is in its second year, started play Saturday. However, McCoy said he won’t do his first game until next month. It’s all still pretty new to him.

“I’ve never really called a live game, but I have done a lot of behind-the-scenes work,” McCoy said. “I’ve enjoyed that process. I love the game. I have to study up on the rules — their rules are a little bit different — and I have to learn the players, the coaches, the teams. It’s a little bit different than what we do in the NFL. But I’m excited and I think it’s a great opportunity working with some great people at NBC.”

The USFL started play Saturday, with defending champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the New Jersey Generals in primetime. Its season will overlap with the XFL, which kicked off in February. Its regular season ends next week. In both leagues, players have had a taste of the NFL or the CFL and want to go back. At the very least, they can make a living for a few months playing a game they still love. Players in the USFL can earn as much as $74,000 for a few months worth of games.

Colt McCoy isn’t the only current NFL player in the broadcasting booth. Saints defensive end Cam Jordan also will be an analyst. Former players in the booth include Kyle Rudolph (Vikings) and Michael Robinson (Seahawks). Jason Garrett, the ex coach of the Dallas Cowboys, also is doing color for USFL games. So is Anthony Herron, who primarily made his name in the Arena League.

Colt McCoy was in Austin, Saturday, watching the Texas Longhorns, his old team, play their annual Orange-White spring game. Might he be looking at a full-time TV career after he leaves the NFL?

“I have thought a lot about it,” he said. “I’m not saying this is what I’m going to do because I don’t know how good I’m going to be. It’s an art. In saying that, I’m thankful they choose me to get some practice and do this and see where it goes.”