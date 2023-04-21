Arizona became the first NFL team of the year to switch up the look for fall. The Cardinals did so in a prime-time fashion show as it unveiled its home, road and alternative uniforms.

And we must not forget the glitzy, sparkling helmets. All put together outfits need a hat. Plus you know the saying, look good, play good (or did we make that up?)

Quarterback Kyler Murray was one of the models wearing the all-red look. He told the host: “I look damn good.”

What stands out? “Classic, original, going to be hard to mess this up,” Murray said. “We’re going to win a lot of games with these.”

Check out the snaps below. As you can see, the new Cardinals uniforms are going with a monochromatic look, with shades of all white, red or black, from the jersey to the pants and socks. The Cardinals introduced the uniforms via social media with the caption: “The moment you’ve all been waiting for.”

Cardinals Last Sported New Uniforms 19 Years Ago

The Cardinals, literally, had to wait nearly two decades for a new look uniform. So here are some of the details. The all-red look is for home games and maybe a Valentine’s Day scrimmage (we kid). Arizona goes out front at the top of chest above the player’s number. It’s spelled out in white letters and the numbers are outlined in silver. And here’s another nice flourish. The slogan “Protect the Nest” is sewn inside the back collar.”

The all whites are for road games, while the all-black look is for special contests. They also have their special details. You won’t see Arizona in block letters across the front. Rather, Cardinals are spelled out on both sleeves, with the lettering placed on top of a thick silver stripe outlined by two slimmer red ones. The team said this is a nod to past Cardinals uniforms.

Rather than “Protect the Nest,” the slogan in these jerseys inside the collar will be “Bird Gang.” The numbers on the white and black jerseys will be in red.

Wait, there are more intricacies. The white and black pants both have the same trim. It’s the similar to the sleeves, with a thicker silver stripe in between thinner red ones. And the Cardinal bird head is well represented. All three jerseys have the logo on the back. You can see it between the collar and the nameplate.

The primary helmet is white, with a silver, sparkly shell and face mask. There also will be a special black helmet for the alternate look unis. The Cardinal logo is larger with a metallic sheen to it.

The Cardinals social media also shared video of the players checking out the new uniforms. As Hollywood Brown said: “If you can’t swag these out, something’s wrong.”