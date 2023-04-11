Zach Ertz Has Hilarious Response to Jon Rahm’s Masters Reveal

Spanish golfer Jon Rahm was able to edge out Brooks Koepka on Sunday to secure his second major championship win at Augusta. It was Rahm’s first career Masters win, shooting 12-under par in inclement weather conditions to take home the green jacket. But his Masters moment was almost spoiled before he even took the course by an unlikely NFL star.

Rahm revealed after his masters win that Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz jinxed him before the tournament. Ertz texted Rahm on Thursday attempting to wish him luck and calm his nerves, but the message did not exactly age well.

“For those people who believe in jinxing other players, people, whatever it may be, Thursday morning when I was getting on the golf cart to get to this putting green 10 minutes before my tee time I saw a text from a good friend of mine. And I’m going to name him because he is a Super Bowl winning champion. Zach Ertz,” Rahm said.

Rahm continued, “He sent the text, I’m gonna paraphrase here, but he said that first green’s looking like a walk in the park or something like that right now. Ten minutes before I four-putted to start the tournament. So thank you Zach, don’t ever do that again please.”

Rahm may have requested that Ertz doesn’t text him again before matches, but Ertz made it known on Twitter that the messages will continue to flow.

I apologize for absolutely nothing!



You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend!



Congratulations! https://t.co/6yBfy5bFx7 — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) April 10, 2023

“I apologize for absolutely nothing! You can expect these texts every major going forward my friend! Congratulations!” Ertz said via Twitter on Sunday.

More on Ertz and Rahm

It’s hard to argue with Ertz’s stance, as his text may have hurt Rahm on hole one but helped him in the long run. The PGA Championship in May is the next major championship on the schedule, and it will be interesting to see if Ertz will keep the new texting tradition alive with Rahm.

Jon Rahm and Zach Ertz’s friendship origins are unknown, but the two are both Pac-12 conference alumni. Ertz played at Stanford during his collegiate career where he was a Unanimous All-American selection and Ozzie Newsome Award winner. While Rahm attended Arizona State, where he won 11 college golf tournaments before going professional in 2016.