Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson Seemingly Changes His Name Yet Again

When Robbie Anderson hits the field in the 2023 NFL season, it’ll be under a different name. The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver seems to have gone through the process of legally changing his first name.

Based on an Instagram post from Anderson’s account, he’s legally changing his name to “Chosen.” He revealed the news on social media, which included text messages.

“Great news! Our motion for reconsideration worked! Name changes granted an official!” a text message sent to Anderson read, per FOX News.

“WITH GOD 1st Stay Righteous Heart Pure & Genuine I Will Always Prevail Stay Wise And Focused On My Purpose,” Anderson wrote, revealing the big change.

Anderson has changed his name twice since entering the NFL. When he played for the New York Jets, he simply altered the spelling from “Robby” to “Robbie.” This time, he’s taking on a new name entirely.

Anderson is a seven-year veteran of the league. He played for the Jets from 2016-19 and joined the Carolina Panthers from 2020-22. He was traded to Arizona in the middle of the season.

Over the course of his career, Anderson has hauled in 375 receptions for 4,956 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Panthers Traded Robbie Anderson to Cardinals Last October

Robbie Anderson started the 2022 season in Carolina before the team traded him to Arizona in October. The combination of lackluster performances and a sideline outburst seemed to lead to his departure.

With the Panthers, the receiver caught just 13 passes for 206 yards in six games. He didn’t fare much better with the Cardinals, totaling just seven catches for 76 yards.

Anderson was traded just a day after getting into a shouting match with members of the Panthers coaching staff. He was sent to the locker room during a game after the incident and never put on the team’s uniform again.

“I was honestly confused,” Anderson said after the game. “I wanted to be in the game. I’ve never had somebody yell to get out of the game. So I was honestly confused and upset by that. I should be. I don’t see nobody that is a true competitor, that knows the value they bring and has true passion for the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn’t do nothing wrong.”