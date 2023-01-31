Arizona Restaurant Owner Sends Warning to Staff Ahead About Eagles Fans Ahead of Super Bowl

An Arizona restaurant owner sent a warning to his staff ahead of Eagles’ fans arrival for the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale and it sounds like Eagles fans had this owner shook. Jomboy Media thought the same thing and obtained a screenshot from Instagram.

A restaurant owner named “Bob Mayo,” via the screenshotted message, had quite the announcement to his staff.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 1st team for the SUPERBOWL has just been decided,” the message read. “The Philadelphia Eagles and their fans will be in town to represent their city. With that being said, if any of you are from Philly, please don’t take this the wrong way, but Philly fans are some of the most obnoxious, rude fans in the country:) :).

“Blue collar, hard working people. They are very passionate and love their sports and teams, and will be here to bask in the moment. As hospitality professionals, we need to make sure we show them a great time and make sure we prepare ourselves with their brashness:) They will probably be challenging, but we will show them a great time.”

It’s safe to say that Arizona, or at least this restaurant is not ready. Sure, Philly fans are extremely passionate about their teams, particularly the Eagles.

Arizona restaurant sends warning about Eagles fans

On one hand, there are nutcases in every fanbase, but definitely in Philadelphia. On the other hand, Philadelphia fans travel really well and don’t necessarily show off “brashness” until they’re in the stadium.

Heck, Arizona is a vacation for the vast majority of Eagles fans. Whatever restaurant this is is sure to get some good business from native Philadelphians.

Like any wild celebration, Eagles fans got a little out of hand after Philly beat San Francisco in the NFC Championship.

Who knows when Eagles fans will make the trip out west? With a little less than two weeks until the big game, Arizona restaurants and bars might have a week of preparation for fans make their way into town.

The Eagles clinched a third Super Bowl appearance this century — three quarterbacks and three head coaches. This year’s team featured the duo of quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts, an MVP candidate, completed 15-of-25 passes for 121 yards against the 49ers. He added 39 yards on 11 carries and a score. Once labeled as a man fighting for his job next season, Hurts became the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to reach a Super Bowl.