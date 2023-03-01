Arrest Warrant Issued for Top NFL Draft Prospect Jalen Carter Following Fatal Wreck

The Athens police department has issued an arrest warrant for former Georgia star Jalen Carter in connection to the deaths of another Bulldog player and football staffer.

Carter is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine. The defensive tackle is one of the top prospects in the draft. He was scheduled to speak to the media, Tuesday, at the Combine. But Carter canceled the appearance and will not speak to reporters the rest of the week. However, he still was doing medical testing.

On Wednesday, the police department announced that their investigation revealed that racing played a factor in the deaths of Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police said Carter is charged with reckless driving and racing.

LeCroy and Willock died from injuries they suffered in a car wreck early on Jan. 15. The team and community had officially celebrated Georgia’s second straight national championship hours before.

Police initially questioned Jalen Carter about the accident and whether he was racing the other car. Carter denied doing so. LeCroy was driving an Expedition. She left the road going at a high rate of speed, possibly more than 100 mph. and crashed into two telephone poles.

Police said that Jalen Carter was driving a Jeep Trackhawk. The police report said that both Carter and LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” as they left downtown Athens the night of the accident.

Here’s more from the police report: An investigation showed that both vehicles switched between lanes annd drove in both the center turn lane and lanes going in the opposite direction. The police sai evidence indicated that LeCroy drove the Expedition at a speed of 104 mph right before the crash. A toxicology report showed that LeCroy had a blood alcohol level of .197.

Investigators said that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving and speed contributed to the crash.” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday that Jalen Carter had been at the scene of the accident, but left before first responders got there. He told police he was a mile away when the crash happened. The AJC reported that police did not believe Carter had been drinking.

Jalen Carter is subject of arrest warrant in Athens after being implicated by police for racing in the crash that took the life of former teammate, and UGA staffer. pic.twitter.com/2TC0DS40sO — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) March 1, 2023

The news is certain to rock the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Jalen Carter could be the top overall prospect for next month’s draft. Mock drafts issued this week show Carter as a certain top-five selection.

Carter’s agent already announced that his client wasn’t going to work out in Indy. However, Carter was going to do everything else, including medical testing and interviews with teams. He planned on working out in front of scouts on March 15 in Athens during Georgia’s Pro Day,