The Lamar Jackson offseason saga continues, and it seems like the former league MVP is seeking a new team to play for. Jackson revealed via Twitter Monday that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens on March 2. Which has only further pushed the conversation about him playing for another franchise this upcoming season.

Rumors and speculation have circulated about which team could potentially land Jackson in a trade, even with betting odds being recently released. And a team that ranks second on the list at +450 odds and continues to be in that conversation is the New England Patriots.

Jackson to the Patriots would be an intriguing move, but not one that everyone is supportive of. Former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel chimed in on the possibility of Jackson signing with New England on Thursday via Twitter. And it’s safe to say he’s discouraging him from teaming up with who many consider the GOAT of coaches.

Lamar Jackson, my brother trust me you don’t want to play for Belichick — Asante Samuel (@pick_six22) March 30, 2023

The Patriots drafted Samuel in 2003 and he spent the first five seasons of his career in New England. And he can say what he wants about Belichick, but it’s hard to deny the results. Belichick is a known stern coach, but also a winner, securing eight Super Bowl wins and two while Samuel was a member of the Pats.

There’s no question Lamar Jackson and Bill Belichick collaboration would be intriguing, pairing one of the best coaches of all time with one of the most exciting players of all time. But would it work? Samuel seems to not think so, but only time will tell if Jackson will be under center for the Pats or elsewhere next season.

More on Jackson

Lamar Jackson became eligible for a contract extension over two years ago, yet both parties still haven’t been able to agree on a long-term deal. Jackson has been representing himself throughout his contract negotiations, and has also been vocal on his stance regarding his contract.

Jackson had been seeking a deal similar to one that Deshaun Watson secured with the Cleveland Browns, and within the month has also denied turning down a $200 million contract from the Ravens and vocalized that he’s already requested a trade.

There’s no doubt that the former MVP is one of the most dynamic players the game has seen on the field, but off the field this offseason, his future has been nothing but unpredictable.