Athletes Call for Skip Bayless To Be Fired After ‘Insensitive’ Damar Hamlin Tweet

Skip Bayless is catching serious heat after an “insensitive” and “sick” tweet he sent out after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday Night Football. Several current and former professional athletes are calling for the FS1 co-host of Undisputed to be fired.

Bayless, who’s no stranger to thoughtless and ridiculous comments, crossed a line on Monday night. He sent out the tweet after Hamlin collapsed on the field, at which point medical personnel performed CPR.

“No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome … which suddenly seems so irrelevant.”

Several professional athletes called for FOX to fire Bayless over his heartless comments.

“Are you seriously talking about when the football game should be postponed?” Damar Hamlin’s health is ALL that matters at the moment! Nothing else,” said Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant tweeted, ” We need to cancel (Skip Bayless) ASAP!!!”

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas also chimed in, saying, “I hope they fire you bro!!! For you to even THINK of the game is very sad.”

After the backlash, Bayless attempted to clarify his tweet. It didn’t really work.

“Nothing is more important than that young man’s health. That was the point of my last tweet,” he wrote. “I’m sorry if that was misunderstood but his health is all that matters. Again, everything else is irrelevant. I prayed for him & will continue to.”

Shannon Sharpe Passes on Skip Bayless

Pro athletes and sports fans weren’t alone in their frustration with Skip Bayless. It seems his co-host on Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe, also didn’t care much for what was put on Twitter.

Sharpe didn’t show up for Tuesday morning’s edition of the show, which airs on FS1. The former NFL tight end did not release a statement or make a public comment regarding his absence.

That forced Bayless to deal with the backlash of his comments alone. During the show, Bayless said that he “looked forward” to seeing Sharpe back in the studio on Wednesday.