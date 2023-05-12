Atlanta Falcons respond to Titans 2023 schedule release in spectacular fashion

The Tennessee Titans had hands-down the best 2023 schedule release video on Thursday night. Their man-on-the-street style video was so hilarious, the Atlanta Falcons could do nothing but go along with the bit on their end.

After one random Nashvillian identified the Falcons as the “Red Stallions,” the team’s Twitter page opted to change their name (not their handle) to Red Stallions. It seems like the organization just got a new nickname.

As for the “Stallions'” schedule release, their Twitter account put out game date announcements with each opponent as shoes. Their version of the Bucs shoe was just a classic pirate wooden leg, while the Titans edition was a nice cowboy boot.

Titans win on social media with 2023 schedule release

That crew interviewed visitors in Nashville about opponents on the Titans’ schedule for the 2023 season. It might be the funniest thing you see all week.

Tennessee’s social media team asked random people across Broadway St. to identify the logos of the opponents on the Titans’ schedule for the 2023 season. We’re not going to lie, we’re still laughing after watching this video.

Here’s two minutes of pure gold … in which these people have absolutely no clue about NFL teams:

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣



📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Which one of these made-up team names was your favorite? “Actually does not exist,” (or Jacksonville Jaguars) has to be up near the top, right? The “Eagles Eagles Eagles (from Pittsburgh)” — also known as the Seattle Seahawks — was also good.

Just a few years ago, social media teams tended to play things conservatively. There wasn’t a whole lot of excitement or humor with these posts. But everyone seems to have loosened up a bit.

Tennessee took full advantage of a great idea on Thursday night. It produced one of the best NFL videos you might ever see on Twitter, too.

Hats off to you, Titans social media squad. You just won the offseason.

Outsider’s Dustin Schutte contributed to this report.