Australian NFL Fan Tells Amazing Story of Catching Super Bowl-Winning Field Goal

An NFL fan from Australia left Super Bowl LVII with an incredible memorabilia item … and one hell of a story to share.

Eamonn Dixon, who was born in Melbourne but currently resides in San Francisco, secured tickets to the big game at the last minute. His seats were located behind the goalposts, putting him in great position to catch the football that Harrison Butker put through the uprights to lift Kansas City to a 38-35 win over Philadelphia.

Dixon caught the ball and leaves the Super Bowl with a priceless item. He talked about the exciting day with 3AW’s Ross & Russ.

“It was a pretty exciting game and everyone was asking for photos with me and giving me high-fives,” Dixon said. “Everyone was trying to get it off me but one of my friends who I was with, I shoved it in her bag and we sort of got ushered towards the exit and all of a sudden I was out in the car park. It was all just a bit of a blur.”

Dixon explained that he didn’t have a ticket to the game until Sunday morning. He arrived just as Chris Stapleton performed the national anthem.

We understand Hollywood isn’t in the business of scripting fan stories, but this is pretty cool. From having to watch the game at home to catching the game-winning field goal is a pretty incredible flip of the script.

Video Captures NFL Fan Making Super Bowl Catch

Eamonn Dixon’s popularity with the Super Bowl grew after a video captured him hauling in the game-winning field goal. The ball just … kind of falls into his lap.

Still, Dixon had to be able to make the catch and probably fought off a few other fans around him. Below is the clip of him making the all-impressive catch:

A Melbourne man who secured last-minute tickets to the @NFL #SuperBowl yesterday ended up catching the game-winning ball after the @Chiefs beat the @Eagles.



The video captures the moment the ball soars into the air, through the goalposts, and into the arms of Eamonn Dixon. pic.twitter.com/duATy09Rq3 — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) February 13, 2023

That’s about as good of a catch as we saw at any point during the Super Bowl! OK, maybe not, but Dixon doesn’t have the same training as the wide receivers.

What an awesome memory for the NFL fan who secured last-second tickets to the Super Bowl.