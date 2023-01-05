Bad News for the Jets as Miami Dolphins Remove Locker Room Ping-Pong Table With Playoff Berth on the Line

Miami needs a win Sunday to clinch an NFL playoff berth. And here’s how seriously the Dolphins are taking the game — they removed the ping pong table from the locker room.

OK, Miami also shored up the quarterback room, Wednesday. But the ping-pong move means the Dolphins are solely focused on the New York Jets.

The ping pong table is such a locker room benchmark for the Dolphins that reporters keep track of wins and losses based on when the table is present.

Florida sports journalist Barry Jackson tweeted: “Seriously, seriously doubt they’re related, but Dolphins close (year) 3-7 in games following weeks with ping pong table present in locker room (one of those was spent in LA); 5-1 in games following weeks without one present. Table mysteriously removed today (don’t call Crimestoppers).”

Seriously, seriously doubt they're related, but Dolphins close yr 3-7 in games following weeks with ping pong table present in locker room (one of those was spent in LA); 5-1 in games following weeks without one present. Table mysteriously removed today (don't call Crimestoppers) — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 4, 2023

One Buffalo fan tweeted: “We need a 30 for 30 on the Dolphins ping pong table.” (Maybe ESPN needs a new doc topic. You can only do so many on Michael Jordan).

Another fan wrote: “What was the O/U for ping pong table removals in the Dolphins locker room (because) I think they hit the over.”

Back in October, the team captains, including Tyreek Hill, also removed the table to the approval of Coach Mike McDaniel. (Hill later brought in a custom-made table).

“That, to me, is leadership,” McDaniel said back in October. “To me, leadership is acting, not talking. There’s a bunch of different examples from those guys and that’s why they’re captains. That’s why we rely on them. Because it’s about solving problems, not complaining about them. They collectively as a group of players wanted more time investment during the week on their jobs for Sunday. So instead of just saying it, they did something about it and that’s the whole reason that I really have a lot of love for those guys.”

Ping pong aside, Sunday’s game obviously is a must-win for a team that once played like one of the best squads in the NFL. But the Dolphins have lost five games in a row. They don’t even control their own playoff destiny. Miami needs to beat the Jets, and Buffalo must knock off the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins don’t know who will start at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa still is in concussion protocol. And Teddy Bridgewater, the backup QB, dislocated his pinkie finger. Bridgewater did do some ball handling drills in Wednesday’s practice, but was limited.

“I can’t really forecast Teddy’s availability,” McDaniel told reporters. “What I do know is, nothing’s more important to (Bridgewater) than making himself available for the team. Right now, he will be doing some ball-handling things. But he can’t throw a football yet, so it’s tough to know anything until you can throw a football. So, I know he’s going to do everything in his power (to play).”

Meanwhile, rookie Skylar Thompson, the former Kansas State star, could get the start against the Jets. It would be his second game as QB1. He also played last week in relief of Bridgewater. Meanwhile, the Dolphins also signed 33-year-old veteran Mike Glennon to the practice squad.

It may take more than the removal of a ping-pong table for the Dolphins to win.