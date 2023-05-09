Ravens auctioning off Lamar Jackson, Odell Beckham pens used to sign contracts

The Baltimore Ravens signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a historic deal last week and now, they’re offering a piece of the history to one lucky fan.

Following Jackson’s signing of a five-year, $260 million contract extension, the Ravens have put the pen the QB used to ink the deal up for auction.

Along with Jackson’s signing pen, the Ravens have also put up Odell Beckham Jr.‘s pen, Roquan Smith‘s pen, Geno Stone‘s pen and Justice Hill‘s pen for auction. As one would expect, the quarterback’s pen is currently leading all the others on the online auction.

With 16 days left to put in a bid, the top bid for Lamar Jackson’s pen is currently $2,538. Behind the former Louisville star, Beckham’s pen has the next-highest bid at $611.

It doesn’t seem like the Ravens will be making a significant amount of coin from the auction but it allows a few fans to get in on a bit of the franchise history.

Jackson’s deal makes him the all-time highest-paid player in the NFL. It came just days after the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a contract for quarterback Jalen Hurts that is just five million less than the Ravens star’s deal.

Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta praised Jackson for the negotiating job he did for himself without an agent this offseason.

“Lamar is a good agent from the standpoint of: he asks the right questions; he knows what he wants in a lot of different ways,” DeCosta said. “He’s aware of different mechanisms and issues with the contract language terms, types of structures, things like that. He’s done his homework with all of that stuff and he’s a very, very smart guy, savvy. And he did a great job overall.”

Ravens help Jackson by adding more weapons

Following his signing, Jackson couldn’t wait to get to work. He eagerly told reporters that he wants to set a new career mark in passing in 2023.

“I want to throw for like 6,000 yards with the weapons we have,” Jackson said.

To help him in his quest, the Ravens signed Beckham and drafted Boston College star Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick.

“We want to maximize Lamar’s ability,” DeCosta told ProFootballTalk. “I’ve probably done a poor job of doing that over the last couple of years in some ways by not having more receivers around him. We love the guys we have, but in terms of building the best possible offense, that’s a factor, too.”