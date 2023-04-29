You can’t expect rookies to pick up on the NFL instantly. Former Boston College star-turned-Baltimore Ravens first-round draft pick Zay Flowers wasn’t sure which division he was playing in — even after he got drafted.

“I don’t even know who’s in the AFC North,” Flowers admitted in his post-draft press conference.

Well, Zay, that would be the Ravens, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Oh, that’s lit we’ve got some good games,” he said. You learn something new every day.

What Flowers does know is the fact that he is joining a team that just re-signed QB Lamar Jackson to a massive five-year, $260 million extension. And he will be running routes alongside former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and is expected to make an instant impact for the Ravens in 2023.

More on Zay Flowers, Baltimore’s draft class

During four seasons at Boston College, Flowers amassed 3,056 career receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns. He logged his only 1,000-yard (1,077) receiving season in 2022 where he caught 12 touchdowns to round out his impressive career. Those 12 scores were tied for fifth-best in the FBS.

Flowers also served as the team’s punt returner from time to time as well, proving his do-it-all nature. He also averaged more than 14 rushes per season as well.

On3’s Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power evaluated Flowers ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. After initially overlooking him out of high school, Power is all in on the new Baltimore Ravens wideout.

“I didn’t closely evaluate Zay Flowers as a high school prospect but do remember some rumblings after the fact that Boston College may have signed a sleeper out of South Florida,” Power said. “Looking back at Flowers, he didn’t have a ton of notable indicators. He was and is undersized, had average production and didn’t have athletic markers to speak of.

“With that said, his film was strong. Flowers was a natural, fluid mover and was able to create separation against some talented secondaries. He also played bigger than he is at the catch point.”

The Ravens didn’t have a second-round draft choice this year. Instead, they turned to the defensive side of the ball with their third-round selection. Drafting former Clemson LB Trenton Simpson with the 86th overall pick, he’ll join Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen in the linebacker’s room in Baltimore.

Fourth-round NFL Draft action kicks off at Noon ET live on ESPN and the NFL Network. The Ravens will be on the clock in the 124th selection.