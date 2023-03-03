Baltimore Ravens Meets QB at NFL Combine Amid Contract Drama with Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens don’t want to take any chances with the quarterback situation. As contract drama with Lamar Jackson continues to linger, the team is talking with another prospect.

Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Ravens met with University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson during the NFL Scouting Combine. Baltimore was one of 10 teams to meet with the former Gators star.

Jackson and the Ravens still haven’t reached a deal regarding a new contract, creating plenty of drama this offseason. It’s been a topic of conversation since the start of training camp last summer.

Given Jackson’s dynamic playmaking ability with his arm and legs, it seems like an easy decision for Baltimore. It’s reported that the former league MVP wants a full-guaranteed contract.

Jackson just completed his fifth season in Baltimore and has spent his entire career — to this point — with the Ravens. He won the league’s MVP award in 2019 and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Lamar Jackson Missed Ravens’ Playoff Game

Lamar Jackson suffered a PCL injury in Week 13 of the NFL regular season, keeping him sidelined for the remainder of the year. But perhaps the bigger story came in the postseason.

Jackson decided not to attend Baltimore’s playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals. That choice drew plenty of ire from the fans.

Vegas Insider’s Joe Osborne said, “Lamar Jackson blew it by not being on the sideline for his team tonight. It’s fine if you can’t physically play, but this is flat out quitting.”

Lamar Jackson blew it by not being on the sideline for his team tonight. It’s fine if you can’t physically play, but this is flat out quitting. — Joe Osborne (@JTFOz) January 16, 2023

Why was Lamar Jackson not on the Ravens' sideline for last night's game? Even if you're not playing, skipping a playoff game seems like a weird thing to do to your teammates. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 16, 2023

It was arguably one of the strangest things from the NFL season. And it goes to show how tense the contract situation might be for the MVP quarterback.