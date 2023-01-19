The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman have parted ways.

Roman, via his representatives Athletes First, said he was leaving the team to pursue other opportunities. Then Ravens coach John Harbaugh released a statement confirming Roman’s departure.

“Greg has led the development and success of a record-setting offense in Baltimore for several seasons,” Harbaugh said in a statement to the media. “He is a tremendous football coach, as well as family man and person.

“Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements. He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”

Greg Roman and Ravens in 2019 Were an Offensive Force

Greg Roman served as the Ravens offensive coordinator since 2019. He came up with a scheme that highlighted quarterback Lamar Jackson’s unique skill set. Jackson was in his second season when Harbaugh hired Roman.

The Ravens success was immediate. As Jackson earned league MVP honors — he was the unanimous selection — Baltimore ranked first in the NFL in points and second in yards. In 2020, the Ravens stayed in the top 10 in points. It was the first time in franchise history that the team ranked among the top 10 in scoring in consecutive seasons.

Baltimore struggled on offense this year, especially after Jackson suffered a knee injury in week 13. The team scored an average of 13.6 points without Jackson. And the season ended in devastating fashion. The Ravens fell to the Bengals, 24-17. Baltimore QB Tyler Huntley fumbled as he was trying to leap into the end zone. Cincinnati defensive end Sam Hubbard returned the fumble 98 yards for what proved to be the winning touchdown.

Greg Roman was known best for a unique running offense. Robert Griffin III, an ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback, speculated that the Ravens might be too run heavy with Roman in charge.

RGIII tweeted: “Greg Roman may be of the greatest run game tacticians I have ever been around at the NFL level. RBs and TEs love his system because they EAT. WRs absolutely hate it. That’s why free agent WRs didn’t want to go to or stay in Baltimore. It was never about Lamar Jackson.”