Lamar Jackson sets social media ablaze with cryptic Tweet

With the Aaron Rodgers situation figured out, Lamar Jackson is now the most interesting story in the NFL. Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have not agreed on a long-term contract quite yet, despite making a few critical offseason moves. While the quarterback has stated he wants out, Baltimore is keen on keeping him on as the franchise guy.

Most information surrounding Jackson has been revealed via Twitter. He revealed to the world his trade request one night, setting NFL Twitter on fire. Well, without providing any real information, Jackson once again has social media wondering what’s going on with his situation.

A simple Spongebob GIF was all it took. The beloved cartoon character did his trademark smile, while Jackson posted a smiling emoji as the caption. People are now left wondering if some kind of agreement, whether it’s a contract or a trade, has been made.

Of course, Jackson could have been talking about something completely unrelated. If true, he is just playing with the emotions of Ravens fans in a big way.

At the time of posting, there are just over 1.7 million impressions on the tweet. 2,200 people have retweeted it in some fashion, while there are just under 700 replies. Those involved with the NFL were there sending some of their own cryptic messages — including Josina Anderson and Robert Griffin III.

With the 2023 NFL Draft coming up on Thursday, teams do enjoy getting business before then so they can pick players accordingly. Baltimore knowing if they have their franchise quarterback locked up is likely information they would like to possess.

If Jackson’s GIF is interpreted how some believe, we could have some breaking news in front of us over the next 36 hours.

Lamar Jackson still in contract limbo with Baltimore Ravens

If Jackson had a long-term contract, nobody would likely be thinking anything of the tweet. However, since so many questions surround his future, people were always going to wonder what he meant.

Back in late March, Jackson requested to be traded from Baltimore. However, the team has made moves that signifies some kind of deal is going to be worked out. Most notably, Odell Beckham Jr. was signed in free agency. Jackson could finally have an elite wide receiver at his disposal if he returns.

A non-exclusive franchise tag was placed on Jackson. There are trade avenues for the Ravens but all indications have pointed to him staying at least one more season.