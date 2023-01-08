Baltimore Ravens Receive Major Lamar Jackson Update Before Playoffs

There’s some big news on the Lamar Jackson front as the Baltimore Ravens prepare for the NFL playoffs. The quarterback reportedly has a “strong chance” of returning under center for Wild Card Weekend.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that, though Jackson has been out since a Week 13 injury, he could be back next week. He will not play Sunday as Baltimore closes out the regular season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Despite being ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale, not having practiced once in over a month, and still having swelling in his knee, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has ‘a strong chance’ of playing Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend, per a league source,” Schefter wrote.

Despite being ruled out for Sunday’s regular-season finale, not having practiced once in over a month, and still having swelling in his knee, Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson has “a strong chance” of playing Baltimore’s wild-card game next weekend, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2023

Baltimore turned the snaps over to Tyler Huntley in Jackson’s absence over the past four weeks. The Ravens have posted a 2-2 record with Huntley leading the offense. However, he’s also been limited in practice.

Per ESPN, if Huntley can’t go, it’ll come down to Anthony Brown and Brett Hundley at quarterback.

Will Lamar Jackson be Rusty in Return?

Without question, the Baltimore Ravens offense clicks much better when Lamar Jackson is leading the charge. But he hasn’t played in over a month — would there be some rust for the dual-threat quarterback?

This season, Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He’s also rushed for 764 yards and three additional scores in 12 games, leading the Ravens to an 8-4 record.

Jackson’s dual-threat capabilities make it incredibly difficult for defenses to game plan. With a knee injury, though, the quarterback could be limited in the run game. Plus, without playing in a game or practice for over a month, it might take some time to kick the rust off.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the NFL MVP handles the situation when he returns to the field in the playoffs.