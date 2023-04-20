Odell Beckham Jr.’s Contract Incentives Revealed

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. recently signed a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens. The figures of Beckham’s contract surprised some people in sports media, but the details reveal a more intricate structuring.

Beckham’s signing bonus is worth $13.835 million of his contract, with his base salary being $1.165 million. He’s also eligible for $3 million in incentives, and NFL insider Aaron Wilson revealed the details of those incentives Wednesday.

According to Wilson’s report, Beckham will receive $250K if he records 30 or more catches in the 2023 season. He’ll receive an additional $500K for 40 or more catches, $750K for 50 or more catches, and a whopping $1 million for 60 or more catches.

Beckham’s injury history is likely a large factor in his incentivized deal. He fractured his ankle four games into the 2017 season, suffered a torn ACL in 2020, and tore his ACL a second time in Super Bowl LVI in 2021. Each of those seasons are the only ones in Beckham’s career that he did not achieve over 60 receptions.

The Ravens will be Beckham’s fourth stop of his NFL career, previously playing for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, and Los Angeles Rams. At full health and at the peak of his powers, Beckham is undoubtedly one of the best wideouts in the NFL. He’s had four seasons with over 1,000 yards and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Second-team All-Pro selection.

Beckham spent the 2022 season rehabbing and recovering from his knee injury, and hopefully, he comes back at full strength looking like the OBJ of old.

Odell Beckham Jr. Agrees to 1-Year Deal Worth Up to $18 Million With Baltimore Ravens



Odell Beckham Jr. has a new home. The free agent receiver has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Beckham Jr. will make $13.835 million in a signing bonus, have a $1.165 million base salary and be eligible for up to $3 million in incentives.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported this past Monday that Baltimore had offered the 30-year-old a contract. However, he didn’t accept at the time but, the offer was made after Beckham Jr. visited with the Ravens among other teams at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix.

In 2022, Beckham only appeared in eight games for the Rams but, he hauled in 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns as a key member of their title run. In addition to that run, in eight seasons, Beckham Jr. has 7,367 yards on 531 receptions and 56 touchdowns. Finally, the three-time Pro Bowler reportedly sat out the entirety of the 2022 season to focus on his rehab after suffering a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI.

