Bart Scott Denies Blaming Tee Higgins for Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest

Clarifying his previous remarks, former NFL linebacker Bart Scott denies blaming Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Tee Higgins, for Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

During his appearance on ESPN’s First Take earlier this week, Bart Scott stated that Higgins lowed his helmet, which caused Hamlin’s chest to be exposed during the hit. “The NFL has tried to take the head out of the game,” Scott explained. “We almost don’t think of the violent hits – we always associate that with the defensive players in targeting and lowering their head.”

When asked to clarify his comments, Bart Scott said explained what happened during the play.He also noted that it was an unintentional move by Higgins. “Right before the tackle, he lowers his helmet, and he kind of throws his body into his chest,” he continued. “He’s standing up because he’s thinking he got to chase Tee Higgins at an angle to make a tackle so he didn’t expect Tee Higgins to launch his body back into him.”

Although he stated that he wasn’t putting the blame on Higgins, Bart Scott’s comments didn’t sit too well with some listeners. Scott cleared the air on Wednesday by stating once again he wasn’t putting the blame on Higgins. “This is a football play, like I said before, that you see this type of tackle 100 times in a football game. It’s just one of those unfortunate things — wrong place, wrong time. We’ve seen this happen. It’s no different from anything that happens in any other sport. It’s a freak accident, and nobody’s at fault.”

Bart Scott also explained that his comments were misconstructed. He also said that the clip excluded context as to what he said.

“In the first segment, if they would’ve paid attention to it, they would have heard that the first thing I did was express my concern for Tee Higgins,” Bart Scott shared. “Because there were reports that he was walking out with his head down on his mother’s shoulder. So I was expressing concern.”

He also praised Higgins’ mother for consoling him. “Because it’s important to check on him as well because he may feel responsible.”

Bart Scott went on to say that he did express concern. He said what happened during the Bengals-Bills game was a freak accident that happened on a routine play. “In no way am I blaming anybody,” he said once again. “We play a violent sport and freaky, fluky stuff happens. That was what I was trying to express, but I had expressed that already in the beginning.”

Scott added that although he had explained what happened, he may have not been concise. “It was an emotional day for everybody and it was tough for everybody.”