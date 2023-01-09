Bears Earn No. 1 Draft Pick for First Time Since 1947 After Texans Surprise Win

You’re probably keeping up with all the playoff scenarios as the seedings fall into place. But did you know about the battle between the Bears and Texans for the top pick of April’s NFL draft?

Yes, it’s a competition that no team wants. But the Texans really didn’t want the ignominious honor of worst record in the NFL. Coach Lovie Smith, whose job is on the line, had his offense gunning for a touchdown in the Texans final minute against Indianapolis. Quarterback Davis Mills completed a 28-yard pass to Jordan Akins for a touchdown to convert a fourth-and-20. The two-point conversion gave Houston the 32-31 victory and their third win of the year. Meanwhile, the Colts are in the top of the draft bracket, too, with only four victories.

Here’s the play that’s holding such sway in April’s draft.

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Said He Never Thought About Playing to Lose

Reporters asked Texans coach Lovie Smith if he thought about not trying to win the game.

“Lose the game on purpose?” Smith replied. “I think that would’ve been a hard one to get by. They wouldn’t expect me to say that…I didn’t.”

So let’s go to Chicago and Soldier Field. The Bears lost to Minnesota, 29-13, for their 14th defeat of the season, which is good enough for the top draft pick. It’ll be Chicago’s third time at the top of the order. But it’s been awhile.

Bears Could Wheel and Deal Top Pick On Draft Day

Let’s toss out some fun trivia. The first time the Bears ever drafted No. 1 was in 1940. Chicago picked Michigan running back Tom Harmon, who was a few months removed from winning the Heisman. Outsider readers probably know Harmon is the father of Mark Harmon, who played Gibbs, the beloved special agent in charge on NCIS. However, the elder Harmon never played a down for the Bears. He enlisted in the military and played for the Rams once World War II was over.

In 1947, the Bears selected halfback Bob Fenimore, who starred at Oklahoma A&M, now known as Oklahoma State. Fenimore played in 10 games for Chicago.

But there’s a definite chance Chicago won’t be the first team on the clock at the draft. The Bears do have a lot of needs, but one of them isn’t quarterback. With all the elite QB talent available in this year’s draft pool, some team is going to contact Chicago about a trade. The Bears like Justin Fields, although he didn’t play against the Vikings because of a hip injury.

And it’s too bad Fields couldn’t play in the season finale. At 1,164 yards, Fields was within 64 of breaking the NFL’s quarterback rushing record. Lamar Jackson set the QB record in 2019.

In winning, the Texans probably didn’t truly mess up their draft status. They need a quarterback.