Bears Fans Are Buzzing After Viral Video of Justin Fields Looking Jacked During Offseason Workout

Bears fans don’t have much to cling to this off-season. But a video of Justin Fields sprinting and showing off his six-pack abs helps through these bleak winter days with no football.

Fields, Chicago’s young quarterback, looks like he’s training for an Olympic team. Or maybe he’s back doing the same drills from the NFL combine. But trust us, few quarterbacks, if any, look like Justin Fields this offseason.

Take a look at this video. It will be difficult to disagree.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is putting in the offseason work!



QB1 🐻



(Video via mal.__/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/BawTaUBSXM — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 20, 2023

Justin Fields will continue to be a hot name this off-season. The Bears own the top pick of the NFL draft. They qualified for the top spot by posting the worst record. It’s difficult to spin 3-14.

Fields, the former Ohio State standout, set all sorts of quarterback records in 2022, his second season in the league. But his records were mostly for rushing. Head coaches still aren’t comfortable with the concept of their quarterback running the ball. So we’re not sure if Justin Fields’ 1,143 rushing yards were a good thing or an example of what happened with bad pass protection schemes.

You’re hearing lots of chatter about whether the Bears will deal Justin Fields in order to use the top spot to select Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. Chicago used its first-round pick, No. 11 overall, to select Fields in 2021. Right now, all the draft talk is worthless. The NFL Combine hasn’t even kicked off in Indianapolis. General managers might have an idea of who would be best for their team. But nothing is concrete.

So that’s why the Justin Fields training video can be so tantalizing. Bears fans can get excited by who is on the roster. Or maybe another team can check out the viral video hit. The GMs can talk and there’s a deal by draft day. Everything is a possibility in late February.

But we do know this. Fields played in 15 games last season, throwing for 2,242 yards, with 17 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. His rushing numbers were some of the best ever for a quarterback. Fields’ single-season total was the second-highest for a QB behind only Lamar Jackson’s performance in 2019.

Fields was at his most dynamic in the game against Miami. That’s when he rushed for 178 yards to shatter the single-game quarterback rushing record previously owned by Michael Vick.

Plus, there was a stretch in the season that saw Fields rush for touchdowns of 60-plus yards in consecutive games. According to STATS Research, Fields is the first quarterback ever with this feat. And in his final game of the season, Justin Fields rushed for 132 yards, with 105 coming in just the first quarter.

There’s no question the guy is a dynamic runner. And his off-season training is only adding to the hype.