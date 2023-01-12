Bears Legend Brian Urlacher Sues Texas Hair Transplant Company for ‘Deceptive’ Post

Former Bears great Brian Urlacher is perfectly fine that everyone knows he once was a bald man, but now has restored hair. In fact, he’s a spokesman for the company that helped him with his new locks.

However, he doesn’t want other hair-restoring companies to insinuate that he’s a client. That’s why the NFL Hall of Famer filed suit against a Houston-based company. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Urlacher’s attorneys refiled a lawsuit last Friday in a Chicago-area court.

Here’s what’s at issue. The Brian Urlacher court filings claim that a company called Houston Hair posted a blog about the former Bear’s hair restoration. The suit says that Urlacher believes the company wrote the blog to insinuate his new hair was due to their services.

“The post was written misleadingly to make an audience believe Mr. Urlacher had an affiliation with, or received his hair restoration treatment from, Defendant Houston Hair,” wrote Urlacher’s lawyers.

The lawsuit adds that Urlacher never gave the company permission to use his name or likeness. Urlacher’s attorneys initially filed the suit in December in the Circuit Court of Cook County. It was moved to federal court — the U.S. District of the Northern District of Illinois — last Friday. It’s seeking at least $50,000 in damages. The suit said the blog item first appeared in 2020 but no longer was online. However, the Sun-Times said the Urlacher filing included screenshots of the blog.

According to the lawsuit, the blog talks about Brian Urlacher’s hair experience. The post also includes quotes from Dr. Goran Jezic, who owns Houston Hair.

Back in 2005, when Brian Urlacher earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he sported a bald head. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Brian Urlacher still is a huge name in Chicago. That’s because fans instantly fell in love with his aggressive style of playing linebacker. The Bears selected Urlacher with the ninth pick in the first round of the 2000 NFL draft. The LB earned rookie of the year honors later that fall.

He made eight Pro Bowl squads and was a first-team All-Pro for four seasons. He won the ultimate individual honor in 2005 when he warned NFL Defensive Player of the Year. And now he’s in both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame. Urlacher was an All-American who finished 12th for the Heisman Trophy at New Mexico.

And throughout his time in the pros, Brian Urlacher sported either a receding hairline or a shaved head. But after he left the league, he opted for a hair transplant from a company called RESTORE Hair. He’s so pleased with his mane that he is a spokesperson for RESTORE. You can see his face and his styled hair on billboards all over Chicago. The blog item in question did mention that Urlacher is a spokesman for RESTORE, but it never indicated who performed the hair transplant.

Urlacher also filed suit against a Florida hair transplant doctor back in 2017.