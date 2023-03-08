Bears Safety Jaquan Brisker Slams Daniel Jones After Signing Monster Contract With the Giants

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is one of many around the NFL community wondering one thing: Why did Daniel Jones get a long-term extension while Lamar Jackson got the non-exclusive franchise tag?

Jones agreed to a four-year, $160 million deal with the New York Giants ahead of Tuesday’s franchise tag deadline. Jackson, meanwhile, failed to come to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on a long-term extension and received the non-exclusive franchise tag, which allows other teams to negotiate with the former MVP. Baltimore has the option to match any offer or receive two first-round picks in exchange for Jackson.

Brisker, coming off his rookie season in Chicago, wrote on Twitter that Jones is “trash.”

MVP lol… other Bruh got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS https://t.co/vCLkB6Tn4I — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) March 7, 2023

Jones, 25, enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Jones led New York to its first winning record (9-7-1) and playoff appearance since 2016. He threw for a career-high 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 67.2% passing. He added 708 yards and seven scores on the ground — displaying his dual-threat potential.

Jones led the Giants to a 20-12 victory over Brisker’s Bears in Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. He completed 8-of-13 passes for 71 yards and ran for 68 yards on six carries and two scores.

Jackson, 26, was expected to have many suitors once the Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. That notion appears to be a reach to this point, with several teams reportedly not interested in pursuing Jackson. Teams with uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position have publicly dropped out, including the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.

In 12 games in 2022, Jackson threw for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 62.3% passing. He added 764 yards on the ground and three scores. Jackson has shown to be a winner, carrying a 45-16 regular season record since entering the season in 2018.