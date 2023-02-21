Beloved NFL, NBA Owner Red McCombs Passes Away at 95

Billy Joe “Red” McCombs, onetime owner of the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets of the NBA and the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL, passed away Sunday in his home in San Antonio. He was 95.

“Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways,” his family said in a statement, via ESPN. “But to us he was always, first and foremost, ‘Dad’ or ‘Poppop.’ We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.”

A billionaire businessman from Texas, McCombs purchased the Dallas Chaparrals of the ABA and relocated the team to San Antonio ahead of the 1973-74 season. In 1976, he helped the Spurs make the transition to the NBA as part of the ABA-NBA merger.

He remained owner of the Spurs until 1982, when he sold his share to buy the Nuggets. He then sold his share of Denver three years later and in 1986, repurchased his share of the Spurs. McCombs sold the Spurs once more in 1993.

George “The Iceman” Gervin, who became one of the league’s best players during McCombs’ ownership, said he considered him a friend.

“I can say Red [was] a friend,” the Basketball Hall of Famer told the Houston Chronicle Monday. “The impact he had on this city is unbelievable. We always say, ‘Everything Red touches turns to gold.’ It’s a reality. His vision for this city, his vision for the Spurs.”

“We named them [the Spurs] after the city he grew up in [Spur, Texas]. So that tells you a lot about his influence on the Spurs.”

Vikings Remember Red McCombs

Following a five-year inactivity from sports ownership, McCombs purchased the Vikings in 1998 for $246 million. He sold the team to the Wilf family in 2005, frustrated by efforts to secure a new stadium in Minneapolis.

“Red embodied his famous ‘Purple Pride’ phrase and remained a staunch Vikings fan after passing the torch to the Wilf family in 2005,” the Vikings said in a statement. “While Red had a clear passion for sports, it was evident what he loved the most were his children and grandchildren. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McCombs family during this difficult time.”