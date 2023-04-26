Ben DiNucci takes major shot at the Cowboys with comments on his XFL receiver room

Ben DiNucci started one game for the Dallas Cowboys back in 2020 — throwing passes to a receiving corps which included Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

DiNucci, now starting quarterback for the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL, doesn’t believe that group of the receivers, which has combined to make six Pro Bowl appearances, was the best he’s ever played with. The 26-year-old instead made a shocking revelation on a recent episode of “Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream.”

.@B_DiNucci6 is all in on his receivers 💪 pic.twitter.com/oQCJlWmjiW — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 26, 2023

“Head-to-toe, this is probably the best receiver room I’ve been in,” DiNucci said. “It’s just a group of guys that come to work every single day, wanting to get better, asking questions. Everyone kind of comes together for a common goal in the locker room.”

DiNucci’s comments, an apparent shot at the Cowboys, quickly made the rounds on social media. As you could imagine, most think he’s lost his mind.

“Dude had ceedee lamb and amari cooper, so that’s a really huge lie,” one Cowboys fan wrote on Twitter.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the group of receivers he’s throwing to now aren’t talented, however. In fact, the Sea Dragons boast the XFL’s most dangerous set of pass catchers. Jahcour Pearson leads the league with 60 receptions for 670 yards and four touchdowns. Blake Jackson isn’t too far behind, having hauled in 45 receptions for 440 yards and two scores. Rounding out Seattle’s impressive group is former NFL star Josh Gordon. He sits eighth in the XFL with 38 catches for 540 yards and four touchdowns.

Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy, Stephen Jones high on tight ends ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are potentially looking to add to their offense with the 26th overall selection in Thursday’s 2023 NFL Draft. Drafting a dynamic tight end this year in the draft seems inevitable. Owner Jerry Jones has sent out signals indicating that one of their seven picks will be at the position.

They parted ways with top tight end and second-leading receiver Dalton Schultz, opening the door for a new face at the spot. The question remains: At what point in their seven selections will the Cowboys take one?

The No. 26 overall pick is a good spot, though Dallas hasn’t pulled a similar move in more than two decades. However, according to head coach Mike McCarthy, tight ends have only increased in value as the game has evolved.

“I understand most people feel there are primary positions when you’re assessing value, whether it’s [pass rusher, CB, OT, QB],” McCarthy said, “but I think in today’s game, [safety and TE] can start to challenge to being a primary position.”