Ben Roethlisberger Reacts To Steelers’ Decision To Retain OC Matt Canada

In a somewhat controversial move, the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada despite missing the playoffs this season. Canada, who was hired ahead of last season, simply hasn’t been able to produce offensively to what Steelers are accustomed to.

However, newly retired Steeler legend Ben Roethlisberger isn’t ready to push the panic button on Canada, who coached him during his final season last year. Rather, Roethlisberger sees the positive end of the season as a sign of what’s to come in the Canada offense.

“I thought if you look at everything, there were a lot of rumblings throughout last year about Matt, but look at the way they finished, going 7-2. I thought Kenny played a lot better,” shared Roethlisberger in an interview with WDVE. He went on to explain that it’s difficult to manage an offense with multiple starting QBs.

“You have to understand that Matt went into the season with Mitch Trubisky as his starter, so that is what he thought was going to happen. All of a sudden, they make a change to Kenny. There is still a learning curve both with those two together and Kenny in the NFL. He’s got to learn that. I thought Kenny got a lot better in the second half of playing.”

Ben Roethlisberger sees bright future for Pittsburgh offense

Pickett definitely showed flashes to end the season. Big Ben thinks another year of development for Pickett plus a few additions (he won’t say it but he’s talking O-line) could push Pittsburgh to the next level.

“If you can keep that group together or add a piece, that would help in all phases. Sometimes when you don’t take shots down the field, it’s because you don’t feel confident you have the time to do it. They have shown they have the weapons to get down the field, you’d like to see what that looks like next year. I’m not sure what next year is going to look like, but if I were a betting man, I’d bet on them taking more shots and utilizing George (Pickens) and Diontae (Johnson) and Pat (Freiermuth) more.”

While many Steeler fans are ready to run Matt Canada out of the building, Ben Roethlisberger is preaching patience, which he may know a thing or two about.