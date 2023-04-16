Ben Roethlisberger Reiterates San Francisco 49ers Gauged Interest On Getting Him Out of Retirement

After being ravaged by injuries at the quarterback position during the 2022 season, the San Francisco 49ers made a phone call to the agent of Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger revealed this to be the case while speaking with Mark Madden of 105.9 The X last month.

“They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest,” Roethlisberger said, via SteelersNow.com. “I had discussions… I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued. I could still do it and prove to people that I could still play. At the end of the day, I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold.”

Roethlisberger further elaborated on the subject during the latest episode of his “Footbahlin” podcast.

“Listen, again, I’ll reiterate,” Roethlisberger said. “It was them calling my agent just to gauge interest… They called but, again, I’ll reiterate. It was gauging interest.”

During a December episode of the podcast, Roethlisberger said he had thoughts of joining the 49ers.

“I thought about it,” Roethlisberger said. “That team is one of the better teams in football and that defense is really stinking good and they did it with [Brock] Purdy.”

The 49ers made the decision to go with Purdy, their 2022 seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa State, after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down. Purdy led San Francisco to a 5-0 mark down the stretch and helped the team advance to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered a right elbow injury on the first possession of the game and the Eagles defeated the 49ers, 31-7. Purdy underwent surgery in March to repair his UCL.

Roethlisberger, meanwhile, retired from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 40-year-old called it quits with a resume that includes two Super Bowls, six Pro Bowl appearances and the Steelers’ all-time leading passer.

Ben Roethlisberger Takes Brutally Honest Shot at Lamar Jackson

Roethlisberger’s podcast has served as a platform for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer to fire off some of his hottest takes. He certainly had a fiery one in a recent episode, taking aim at Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

“With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run,” Roethlisberger said. “You don’t really fear Lamar’s accuracy all the time. He’s got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles. But you don’t fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. So you bring safeties down because you do fear him running because he’s a different level runner, so you fear that.

“But now, if you’ve got that guy on the outside. You better put a safety back or it’s one-on-one, you can just throw it to him.”