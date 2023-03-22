Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Free Agency Wish for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has some insane pull with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That’s what happens when you bring a franchise two Super Bowl victories, and lead the team for the entirety of your career. While he may be retired, his thoughts on the direction of the franchise haven’t stopped rolling in.

The latest word from Roethlisberger centers around an addition he thinks Pittsburgh should make. Evidently, he thinks a veteran wide receiver could be good for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers’ offense.

“I still think it’d be good, I still think they could, adding a veteran wide receiver, a veteran lineman are always super valuable, which they did, those are veteran guys they brought in,” said Roethlisberger. “… tight ends, running backs, wide receivers, especially wide receivers. You get a veteran wide receiver, especially with the wide receivers they have here, you got Diontae [Johnson] another year.

“You’ve got some really good guys that can benefit probably from having a veteran guy in there.”

Of course, the Steelers have the aforementioned Johnson to catch passes from Pickett. Still, Roethlisberger is right, Pickett could benefit from some more weapons. His other top target at wide receiver includes George Pickens, who’s entering his second NFL season.

A veteran could open things up for the Steelers offense as a whole. Their passing game faltered at times in 2022, but beefing up their wide receiver corps and offensive line could help them get back into the mix in the AFC North.

More on Pittsburgh Steelers, Potential Veteran Wide Receivers

Looking at the market, there are certainly some interesting options for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There’s no bigger name than Odell Beckham Jr. — who remains unsigned at the moment. He could give the Steelers receiving corps legitimacy immediately, and a star at the position.

With the Dallas Cowboys trade for Brandin Cooks, one of Beckham Jr.’s suitors went by the wayside. While he still has plenty of teams interested, perhaps Pittsburgh could be the team that sways him into town.

Elsewhere on the market, Chosen Anderson — formerly known as Robbie — could be an interesting option for Pittsburgh. Maybe Jarvis Landry or Julio Jones want to prove they still have something left in the tank, and they could do it with the Steelers. DJ Chark has no shortage of suitors, but the chance to become a No. 1 target for a premier franchise could be too good to pass up.

Nevertheless, the Steelers may take Roethlisberger’s advice, and there are plenty of wonderful choices if they do.