Ben Roethlisberger Says He Was in Talks to Come Out of Retirement to Play for 49ers in 2022

The San Francisco 49ers were ravaged by injuries at the quarterback position in 2022, with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo each going down throughout the regular season. The 49ers, who owned the league’s best defense and had Super Bowl aspirations, reportedly reached out to Ben Roethlisberger to inquire about his interest in coming out of retirement.

The source? The Pittsburgh Steelers legend himself, who revealed the news to Mark Madden of 105.9 The X Tuesday.

“They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest,” Roethlisberger said, via SteelersNow.com. “I had discussions… I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued. I could still do it and prove to people that I could still play. At the end of the day, I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold.”

The 49ers made the decision to go with Brock Purdy, their 2022 seventh-round draft pick out of Iowa State. Purdy led San Francisco to a 5-0 mark down the stretch and helped the team advance to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He suffered a right elbow injury on the first possession of the game and the Eagles defeated the 49ers, 31-7. Purdy underwent surgery earlier this month to repair his UCL.

Roethlisberger, meanwhile, retired from the NFL at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign after 18 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 40-year-old called it quits with a resume that includes two Super Bowls, six Pro Bowl appearances and the Steelers’ all-time leading passer. These days, Roethlisberger gives his football opinions on the “Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger” podcast. During a December episode of the podcast, Roethlisberger said he had thoughts of joining the 49ers.

“I thought about it,” Roethlisberger said. “That team is one of the better teams in football and that defense is really stinking good and they did it with Purdy.”