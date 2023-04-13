Ben Roethlisberger Takes a Shot at Cleveland After Son’s Junior Golf Win

Few NFL rivalries run as deep as what there is between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North. That’s why, even in retirement, jabs from Ben Roethlisberger still sting.

Roethlisberger spoke on his podcast, ‘Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger‘, about his recent weekend in Cleveland with his son, Benjamin, who played in the Cleveland Junior Open. First, he talked about the experience, which was highlighted by his son’s division win with rounds of 87 and 81 in the tournament.

“This last week (Benjamin) played in a golf tournament in Cleveland. He played the Cleveland Junior Open for Hurricane Golf and he won,” Roethlisberger said. “He came in first. I was caddying for him and had to carry the bag for 36 holes.”

Then, after that, Roethlisberger took his shot at Cleveland. As they continued talking about the younger Roethlisberger’s victory on the links, the father shrugged it off a tad considering it was just the latest installment in the family business.

“It’s just a typical ‘Roethlisberger dominating Cleveland again’ type thing,” said Roethlisberger.

For Browns fans, that statement is as brutal as it is true. Ben Roethlisberger went 26-3-1 all-time against Cleveland. That’s the most wins that he posted against any team over his 18-year career in the NFL. That’s also one of the best win percentages against a single team in his career, especially considering they played 30 times.

The 41-year-old Roethlisberger was the bane of Cleveland’s existence during his time leading their sworn division rival. Now, at Benjamin’s age, he is already picking up where his father left off and planting the family flag over in The Mistake On The Lake.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Is Headed Back to Court This Week

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is heading back to court. He will give a deposition in the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him.

Per OutKick, Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group filed the sexual misconduct lawsuit on behalf of “Jane Doe” in October 2022. The victim, a licensed massage therapist, alleges that Watson attempted to solicit sex acts during a message session.

The alleged incident occurred in December 2020. The lawsuit alleges that Watson attempted to solicit intercourse, as well as other sex acts, during the massage session.

Watson must bring records of communication between him and the alleged victim to the deposition.

Over two dozen women accused Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct and acting inappropriately during massage therapy sessions. He has settled with 24 victims in court. Two grand juries decided not to indict the quarterback on the charges.

The NFL punished Watson by suspending him for 11 games during the 2022 season. He played in the final six contests for the Browns.

Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five interceptions in his limited time on the field last season. The Browns posted a 3-3 record when he was under center.