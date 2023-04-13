Ben Roethlisberger Takes Brutally Honest Shot at Lamar Jackson

Ben Roethlisberger is retired, but he can do meaningful takes on quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson.

The former Steeler, in his most recent podcast, described how opposing teams defend against Jackson, the Ravens quarterback who currently is at a contractual impasse with his team. Ben Roethlisberger said Jackson’s arm isn’t all that accurate. His completion percentage was 62.3 percent last season. That stat was closer to the bottom of the NFL QB stats than the top. But that’s probably OK, given the quarterback’s other talents.

“With Lamar, you want to bring safeties down to help stop the run,” Ben Roethlisberger said. “You don’t really fear Lamar’s accuracy all the time. He’s got a huge arm, he can make things happen when he scrambles. But you don’t fear him just sitting in the pocket and picking you apart. So you bring safeties down because you do fear him running because he’s a different level runner, so you fear that.

“But now, if you’ve got that guy on the outside,” Roethlisberger said. “You better put a safety back or it’s one-on-one, you can just throw it to him.”

That’s basically the Ravens offense. Baltimore uses a lot of play action. Because of his running skills, Jackson often sees his receivers with single coverage downfield. So he’ll loft a pass for a big play.

Or as Ben Roethlisberger said:

“So it definitely creates some potential opportunities for that offense and for Lamar to run if he has to or to take those big shots down the field if he needs to if they bring those safeties down.”

Roethlisberger already has exchanged text messages with Michael Phelps, the legendary Olympic swimmer and Baltimore native who is a huge Ravens fan. The two agree that Jackson and the Ravens offense is going to take a step up after signing Odell Beckham Jr. The Ravens introduced OBJ at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

But here’s the deal that Ben Roethlisberger didn’t mention up top. It’s not clear whether Jackson will be a Raven next season. He’s currently on the outs, at least publicly, with Baltimore management. The two sides have been negotiating for more than a year. But neither can agree on an acceptable deal for the former NFL MVP. The Ravens placed a non-franchise franchise tag on the quarterback. He’s allowed to negotiate with other teams. If any of them match or exceed Baltimore’s offer of $32.4 million a year, then Jackson can leave. The Ravens can either match the other team’s offer. Or take the other team’s two first-round draft picks.

But as Ben Roethlisberger said, OBJ gives Jackson another out for when he scrambles, if he sticks with Baltimore.