Bengals Brass Provides Telling Update on Joe Burrow Contract Situation

Joe Burrow is on the verge of a gaudy new deal complete with guarantees and lots of zeros. Earlier this week, Bengals management confirmed they’ve started talking to their star quarterback about a new contract.

The Bengals have indicated that getting Joe Burrow signed might be their greatest off-season priority. Quarterbacks and their contracts currently are creating chaos in the NFL. Baltimore and the agent-less Lamar Jackson are at odds and conditions seem to be deteriorating by the day. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers, who is under contract with the Packers, now wants his team to trade him to the Jets.

But the Bengals don’t want any Burrow drama. He took Cincy to the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and to the AFC championship game this past year.

Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase also were teammates at LSU. The Bengals are negotiating with Joe Burrow and ar working on an extension for Chase and Tee Higgins. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Now, Burrow’s current deal isn’t up until the end of the 2023 season. He signed his first contract after Cincinnati selected the LSU superstar with the first pick of the 2020 NFL draft. His lofty draft status translated into a four-year deal worth $36,190,137, all guaranteed. His signing bonus was $23.88 million. If you crunch the numbers, Burrow’s average annual salary for the contract is $9 million.

Reporters asked coach Zac Taylor about negotiations with Joe Burrow as team executives gathered this week in Phoenix for the annual NFL owners meeting.

“I know that they’ve started and we’ll see where they go,” Taylor told the media. “I don’t know what the timeline is gonna be, but not my job, fortunately.”

It is Katie Blackburn’s job to get things done with Joe Burrow. She’s the Bengals’ executive vice president. She didn’t have much to say in the way of an update this week at the owner’s meetings.

“The negotiations will happen primarily through his agent,” Blackburn told reporters. “But Joe, obviously, at the end of the day, it’s what Joe wants. And so I think Joe’s got to be happy, and we’ve got to be happy. And hopefully, we can be happy together.”

The fact that neither Blackburn nor Taylor had much to say is a telling sign.

“It’s hard to say exactly the pace,” Blackburn said. “But we hope there’s something that can get done. We sort of said we won’t talk about it much until there’s something to talk about.”

While the Bengals are negotiating with Joe Burrow, keep an eye on Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts and the Chargers‘ Justin Herbert. They each are eligible for a new deal. And the Eagles and Chargers already have started contract talks with their quarterbacks. Like Burrow, they’re both in line for a contract with many zeroes.

No doubt the Bengals also will be working up extensions for two of their talented receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. But Joe Burrow, at the moment, is the priority.