Bengals coach Zac Taylor addresses Joe Mixon amid rumblings, uncertainty in Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor took to the podium to address the media Saturday after the team wrapped up their 2023 NFL Draft. While Taylor discussed Cincinnati’s selections at length, he was asked about the status of running back Joe Mixon, who’s future with the Bengals had been uncertain.

Taylor maintained that the 26-year-old back isn’t going anywhere.

“His future is here with the team,” Taylor said, via ESPN. “I like Joe Mixon.”

Mixon, entering his seventh season in the NFL, is coming off a down season in 2022. He suited up in 14 games, rushing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry. Mixon, however, was productive in the passing game, hauling in a career-high 60 receptions for 441 yards and two scores. He has two years remaining on a four-year, $48 million deal. Mixon represents a $12.8 million hit against the salary cap in 2023.

Despite a vote of confidence from Taylor, that didn’t stop Cincinnati from adding to its backfield in the draft. The Bengals selected former Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth-round. Brown joins a group which includes Mixon, Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans. Brown, Williams and Evans will battle it out for backup duties after Samaje Perine signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Bengals add tailback to compliment Joe Mixon

Brown was highly productive for the Fighting Illini in 2022. He rushed for 1,643 yards and 10 touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry.

“I knew we needed to add one at some point during the draft… Wasn’t really sure what that was going to look like, or where that was going to be,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said Saturday. “Obviously, had high regard for Chase kind of all the way through the process. It turns out he was there at the right spot for us.”

A Doak Walker Award finalist, Brown is excited to join the Bengals and learn from a Pro Bowl running back in Mixon.

“They have a great running back there right now, Joe Mixon, who I grew up watching and watched a lot through college,” Brown told local reporters Saturday. “So I’m excited to come in, learn from him, learn from the coaching staff and produce on Sundays.”